Following successful launches in Usk and Cardiff, Daniel McGowan’s children’s book, ‘Strange Head Fred’ has been enthusiastically welcomed by Ysgol Y Deri in Penarth, the country’s leading school for differently abled children.
‘I gave a talk at the school’s World Book Day event, and had a great response from the staff and students, some of whom sent me letters and drawings of Fred afterwards,’ Daniel said.
In the book Fred, whose head is made of putty, overcomes adversity and finds acceptance through a number of adventures. It is also being recommended to parents of children at Usk Church in Wales Primary School.
It’s available to buy via Amazon and at the Book Haven in Sprokwobbles café in Usk, priced at £5.99.
“My aim was to write a book that adults and children could read together and enjoy the fun of it, whilst also putting across a message about a character who just wants to be like everyone else and find his place in the world,” Daniel explained.
One reviewer said, “It turns a funny idea into the type of logic children love.”
Aimed at the 5 to 8-year-old age group, ‘Strange Head Fred’ has been quirkily illustrated by Daniel, and is the first in a series of adventures for the loveable hero.
Fred’s next appearance will be at a free event at Abergavenny library on Saturday April 15th, between midday and 1pm, where Daniel will be talking about ‘Strange Head Fred’ to children and their parents.
Strange Head Fred is published by Saron Publishers. www.saronpublishers.co.uk