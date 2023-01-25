“The second piece of news is a joint venture with the Ross library team to bring you an entertaining book launch. On February 10, at 2 pm we are thrilled to be welcoming bestselling author Maddie Please who will be talking about writing, and launching her brand new book “Sunrise with the Silver Surfers” Maddie specialises in sunny—in both senses—RomComs, so she seems just the right author to entertain us in chilly February, just a few days before Valentine’s Day. Tickets are free—and you will be able to book on Eventbrite, but I know you will find a welcome even if you just turn up on the day.