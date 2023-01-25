Group chair Clare West has kindly informed the Gazette that three new members have signed up to the committee.
Clare is also inviting readers to an exciting book launch which is taking place on February 10.
She writes: “As I write the sun is shining, the snowdrops are looking lovely and January, which I gather is not everyone’s favourite month, is almost over.
“I have two pieces of good news to go with the sunshine. You may recall that my last email was a desperate cry for help—and miraculously it worked! The RLDG committee has blossomed—from a scarcely viable four members to a much healthier seven. I am so grateful both to those who send kind messages and to the noble threesome who volunteered to join the committee.
“The second piece of news is a joint venture with the Ross library team to bring you an entertaining book launch. On February 10, at 2 pm we are thrilled to be welcoming bestselling author Maddie Please who will be talking about writing, and launching her brand new book “Sunrise with the Silver Surfers” Maddie specialises in sunny—in both senses—RomComs, so she seems just the right author to entertain us in chilly February, just a few days before Valentine’s Day. Tickets are free—and you will be able to book on Eventbrite, but I know you will find a welcome even if you just turn up on the day.
“The afternoon will start with Maddie’s talk, then there will be an interval for tea and biscuits or cake served by RLDG and a chance to buy a signed copy of the book if it tickles your fancy or looks like just the thing to cheer up a friend. Do come along!”
Last month the Gazette reported the library now resumes its normal opening hours. Additionally, newspapers are available once more in Ross Library. As well as getting back to “normal” with decent opening hours and newspapers to read, the library team are busy supporting valuable community work.
Over the next few months they will be hosting lessons in English for speakers of other languages in the Dennis Potter room.
They are supporting another three Dementia Awareness Sessions. The dates for these are Wednesdays February 22, and March 29 and the session times on all dates will be session 1 at 9.30 am, session 2 at 11am, and session 3 at 1pm.