Walter/Rudolph had been put to work collecting the belongings of Jews arriving at the camp, and witnessed the notorious selection process many times. Blessed with an almost photographic memory, he mentally recorded the tally of arrivals, where they had come from, and how many were killed straight away. As one of the slave labour force, he also saw most of the macabre process by which the Nazis stole and sold the belongings of those they murdered. All these facts and figures he stored away until he was able to see a way to escape.