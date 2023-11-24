On November 22, 1963, Kennedy was visiting Dallas to mark the start of his campaign for the 1964 Presidential Election. He was being driven through the city in an open car, accompanied by his wife, the Governor of Texas John Connally, and Mrs. Connally. The motorcade’s route had been well-publicised in advance, with the result that crowds had turned out to see the President. As the procession went into Dealey Plaza, Kennedy was hit by two bullets, the second causing fatal head injuries. Governor Connally was seriously injured but recovered from his wounds.