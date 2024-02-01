FORESTERS who have gone the extra mile to help others will be recognised with awards.
The Forest champions awards are being organised by the Lions Club of the Forest of Dean.
The awards include categories for individuals in the community, local groups, young achievers, local hero and life-time achievement, educators and healthcare.
The awards will be presented at a black tie event at the Speech House Hotel on Friday, March 22.
A spokesman for the Lions Club said: “The event is all about raising the profile of the Lions and to celebrate achievement and acknowledge people who do good within our local community.
“It is recognised that over several years the nation as a whole has been going through difficult times and this is one of our ways to give the people of the Forest of Dean a boost.”
It is your chance to recognise someone you know for the awards above.
Nominations must be in by Sunday, February 18.
Nomination forms have been distributed to various places around the district.
The club is still looking for sponsors to back some of the awards at £350.
Sponsors will choose the winner of their category and present the award on the evening.
They will also receive four tickets for the event which includes a three-course dinner.
Potential sponsors are invited to contact Rachael Love of the Lions by e-mail at [email protected] or by calling 0739 2304 644.