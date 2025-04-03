Voters will head to the polls on May 1 to elect representatives on Gloucestershire County Council and the Forest district council.
All seven Forest seats on the county council are being contested and polls are also taking place in two by-elections for the district authority.
The by-elections have been prompted by the resignations of Julie Hudson in Newent and Taynton and Labour’s Matt Bishop in Cinderford East.
The Conservatives, Greens, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform are contesting all the county seats.
Independents will be on the ballot in Coleford, Drybrook, Lydney, Mitcheldean and Newent.
In the district by-elections, the Conservatives, two independents, Labour and Reform will contest the Cinderford East seat.
The Greens, Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Tories will fight the Newent seat.
There is a total of 53 seats on the county council and all of them are up for election.
Shire Hall has been led by the Conservatives for almost 20 years and going into these elections they are the largest group with 26 councillors.
The Liberal Democrats currently have 16 seats on the council while the Greens and Labour have four councillors each.
To be able to vote in the elections you need to be registered to vote by Friday, April 11.
If you are not on the electoral register, you cannot vote.
To register to vote click here You will need your national insurance number.
If you are registered to vote you will be sent a polling card before an election.
The card will tell you when elections are taking place and the location of your polling station. You must have photographic ID to be able to vote.
Gloucestershire County Council
Blakeney and Bream
Beki Hoyland (Green), Jacob Edward Sanders (Lab), Peter Andrew James (Lib Dem), Richard Scott Thomas (Con), Simon Edward Charles Wendlan (Ref).
Cinderford
Stewart John Bean (Lib Dem), Jonathan Edward Beeston (Con), Alison Bruce (Green),
Ray Donaghue (Ref), Graham Leslie Morgan (Lab).
Coleford
Carole Ann Allaway-Martin (Con), Leigh Jayne Challis (Ref), Ruth Hampson Kyne (Lab), Chloe Rees (Lib Dem), David Andrew John Wheeler (Green), Ian Richard Whitburn (Ind).
Drybrook and Lydbrook
Piers Camp (Ref), Thom Forester (Ind), Terry Hale (Con), Di Martin (Lab & Co-op), Susan Warren (Lib Dem), Stephen James Yeates (Green).
Lydney
Daniel Richard Furmage (Lab), Sarah Gillie (Lib Dem), Mark Howard (Ref), Johnathan Lane (Green), Alan Preest (Con)
Mitcheldean
Philip Howard Joseph Burford (Ind), Stuart Graham (Ref), Merlin Healey (Green), James Michael Joyce (Lib Dem), Joanne Penelope Kaye (Lab), Julie Kirkham (Con).
Newent
Joanna Coull (Green), Angela Gaskell (Ref), Julia Denise Gooch (Ind), Gill Moseley (Lib Dem), Lynda Waltho (Lab), Clayton Williams (Con),
Sedbury
Allan Thomas Michael (Lib Dem), Graham Stanley Drew (Con), Andrew Richard Ferndale Hewlett (Lab), Gill Higgs (Ref), McFarling Chris (Green).
Forest of Dean District Council
Cinderford East
Jeremy Charlton-Wright (Ind), Thom Forester (Ind), Stuart Graham (Ref), Emma Phillips (Lab), Pam Plummer (Con).
Newent and Taynton
Jonathan Beeston (Con), Tony Clifford-Winters (Lib Dem), Graham Mountcastle (Lab), Tim Rickard (Green).