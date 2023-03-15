A MULTI award-winning artist from the Forest has been shortlisted for yet another prestigious accolade for his “mesmerising” contributions to an acclaimed children’s book.
Ten years since first winning the Carnegie Medal for Illustration, artist Levi Pinfold, who was raised in Ruardean and now lives in Australia, has been shortlisted for the award for a fourth time for his illustrations in children’s fantasy novel ‘The Worlds We Leave Behind’ by A.F Harrold.
The Yoto Carnegie awards is the UK’s longest running and “best loved” book awards for children and young people.
Levi has won multiple honours for his picture books since releasing his debut in 2010, ‘The Django’, which is inspired by his love of music.
For ‘The Django’ he won The Booktrust Early Years Award in the Best Emerging Illustrator Category, before winning the coveted Carnegie Medal for Illustration - formerly known as the Kate Greenway Medal - for his next book ‘Black Dog’ in 2013.
‘The Worlds We Leave Behind’ is a companion novel to the critically acclaimed ‘The Song From Somewhere Else’, also created in partnership with writer A. F. Harrold.
It is described as “an extraordinary story about friendship and betrayal”, and is aimed at young readers who enjoy Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’.
The Carnegie judges praised its “mesmerising images” with a “detailed and textured quality” which “continue to haunt readers long after the book is finished”.
Levi will discover if he’s won the award for a second time in a ceremony at a ceremony at the Barbican Theatre in London on June 21, hosted by former Children’s Laureate Lauren Child CBE, creator of the popular ‘Charlie and Lola’ books.
The winners will receive £500 worth of books to donate to a library of their choice, a specially commissioned and newly designed golden medal and a £5,000 Colin Mears Award cash prize.
The last time Levi won the award back in 2013, he chose to donate his £500 of books to Mitcheldean Library.