LOCALS are being sought to “give back to their community” by taking up a long-term volunteering role with the emergency services.
Police, ambulance and fire crews will be on hand at an Emergency Services Volunteer Recruitment Day in Gloucester tomorrow (Saturday, April 22) to talk to people about opportunities to join “the Blue Light family”.
The day is aimed at anyone who is keen “to use their time to make a real difference to the lives of the people in Gloucestershire.”
Staff from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the NHS, Great Western Air Ambulance, Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), Severn Freewheelers, who volunteer on blood bikes, and Neighbourhood Watch will all be on hand at the event to provide information.
Sergeant Samantha Swinford, from the Citizens in Policing Team, said: “The Constabulary is promoting our volunteer schemes as well as the Employer Supported Policing (ESP) scheme, in the hopes of attracting members of our community interested in joining our policing family.
“We are particularly interested in speaking to people who have the time and interest to become Special Constables, but we have many volunteering routes available.
“We’d love to speak to anyone who is looking to find out more about long term volunteering.”
ESP is a scheme where organisations allow employees allocated days or hours, per month or year, out of their job to volunteer in policing.
Throughout the day, the Emergency Service teams will be putting on displays and demonstrations to show what volunteers can do.
Sgt Swinford said: “If you want to step out of the ordinary and into the extraordinary and give back to your community, then we would love to talk to you.”
The event is taking place outside the church on Mariners Square, Gloucester Docks, on Saturday 22 April between 10.30am and 3pm.