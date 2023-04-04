Ross-on-Wye is gearing up for a memorable event that will bring together former local football heroes for a night of camaraderie and goodwill.
The Ross Sports Centre will host a players’ reunion on Saturday, April 15, starting at 7pm, where ex-footballers from Ross Utd, Woodville, Weston, Walford, Gunners, and Sellack will have the chance to catch up with old teammates and rivals.
The idea was sparked by Keith ‘Pebble’ Robertshaw and brought to life with the help of several ex-local players.
For those who want to grab a bite or a drink while reliving old memories, the sports centre’s bar will be open for business, and food can be pre-ordered until 8 pm on the night. There is no admission charge for the event, but attendees are encouraged to contribute to a donation bucket. Proceeds from the gathering will be divided between the Air Ambulance and Ross Sports Centre CIC, supporting these vital community resources.
The reunion has already generated significant interest, and organisers are eager to see a strong turnout from the local football community. If you are an ex-player interested in attending, please contact Tim Barnard at [email protected] to confirm your participation. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to reconnect with fellow footballers and support worthy causes.