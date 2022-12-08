THOSE looking to burn off a few calories after Christmas are being reminded to check the opening hours of their local leisure centre.
Freedom Leisure, which operates the Forest’s four leisure centres on behalf of the district council, has provided an update on their opening hours over Christmas and New Year.
The centre in Sedbury will be closed for the whole of the festive season from Saturday, December 24, until Tuesday, January 3.
Newent Leisure Centre will be closed from Christmas Eve through to Boxing Day before opening again on December 27.
It will close again on New Years Eve (Saturday, December 31) until Tuesday, January 3.
Both Lydney and Cinderford are open until noon on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24, before closing for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
They will then reopen on Tuesday, December 27 until 12 noon on New Years Eve.
Both will be closed on January 1 and 2 before reopening as usual on Tuesday January 3. More details can be found on the Forest of Dean District Council Facebook page.