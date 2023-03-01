TEACHERS taking industrial action in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay is affecting a number of schools in the Forest today (Thursday, March 2).
Some 11 primary and secondary schools in the district are partially closured, with members of the National Education Union (NEU) walking out across England and Wales.
An estimated 200,000 union members are taking part in industrial action over three days this week.
NEU members in the north of England were on strike on Tuesday, followed by the Midlands and east of England on Wednesday, and Wales and the south of England today.
It comes after 14 Forest schools either fully or partially closed on February 1 due to strike action from NEU members.
The schools that are partially closed today (Thursday) are as follows:
- Aylburton C of E Primary School - Partially closed - 'School closed for pupils in Reception, years 1 and 2 (Chestnut class) and years 5 and 6 (Oak class) due to industrial action. Years 3 and 4 (Maple class) to attend as normal.
- Drybrook School - Partially closed - 'Closed due to Industrial Action - open for vulnerable children only.'
- Five Acres High School - Partially closed - ‘Due to planned industrial action on Thursday 2 March 2023, Five Acres High School will be open to students in Years 8, 10 and 11 only. Students in Years 7 and 9 will access remote education.’
- Glebe Infant School - Partially closed - 'School is closed for Y1/2 and EYFS Jade class due to strike action'.
- Newent Community School and Sixth Form Centre - Partially closed - 'Due to the planned NEU strike action, the school will only be open for students in Years 11 and 13, plus a small group of invited students. Students in all other years will receive details of home learning activities via SatchelOne.'
- Picklenash Junior School - Partially closed - 'School is closed for Y6 and Y5 Sapphire Class due to strike action.'
- Ruardean C of E Primary School - Partially closed - ‘Willows Class (Reception) will be closed on 02/03/23 due to the NEU industrial action. All other classes will remain open to students.’
- Severnbanks Primary School - Partially closed - ‘Due to the NEU strike action Y1 Rowan, Y2 Oak and Y3 Elm Classes will be closed on 2/3/23. All other classes are open. Home learning is set see letter sent out and Class dojo message.’
- SGS Forest High school - Partially closed - 'Due to NEU strike action, we will be open to Year 7 and Year 11 students only on Thursday 2nd March. We will reopen to all students as normal on Friday 3rd March.'
- The Dean Academy - Partially closed - 'Due to national industrial action by the NEU on Thursday 2 March 2023 we will be open to Year 8, 9 and 11 pupils only. Year 7 and 10 students are to remain at home and work will be signposted on ClassCharts.'
- Wyedean School - Partially closed - 'Due to the planned NEU strike action on Thursday 2nd March, Wyedean School will only be open for all students in years 11 and 13 plus vulnerable students in other year groups.'
For the school staff on strike, Gloucestershire NEU ran free buses today to take workers to a planned protest in Bristol.