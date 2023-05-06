"Caldicot Town Team have spoken to many partners, including Monmouthshire Housing Association, but are unable to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of the event. With the event expected to cost in the region of £2,500 – £3,000 to put on, Caldicot Town Team have taken the decision that in the current financial crisis, it would not be a good investment of funds, and could be better spent elsewhere throughout the year, such as Family Fun Day and Street Food Festivals.