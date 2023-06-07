LOCALS are being encouraged to make their gardens more wildlife-friendly this summer through a new county-wide campaign.
Wild Gloucestershire, which is being run by the county council’s sustainability team, aims to encourage people to make changes to their green spaces “so wildlife and biodiversity can thrive”.
The campaign gives residents ideas and tips on how to support biodiversity and wildlife from home, not matter what space they have available.
Resources include advice on how to add wildlife water stations, bug hotels and create wild areas in the garden, along with growing your own fruit and veg. The campaign is also promoting the Wildlife Trust’s ‘30 Days Wild‘ project, which encourages people to spend time in nature every day throughout June.
It will also link with Gloucestershire Recycles’ ‘Get Gloucestershire Composting’ campaign, through which discounted water butts are available to buy.
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning, said: “I encourage residents to get involved in this campaign, by sowing wildflowers, growing their own food and making their gardens more wildlife-friendly and biodiverse.
"By working together, we can make a real difference to the local environment and create a Greener Gloucestershire.”
For more information about composting, visit www.gloucestershirerecycles.com/composting or email [email protected].