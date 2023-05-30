A COMMUNITY venue more than four years in the planning is set to open to the public for the first time this weekend to host a special exhibition of artworks by local creators.
The group who’ve worked to raise funds for the purchase of The George Cafe in Newnham have been working hard to get the venue ready for the exhibition called ‘Evolve’, which is part of the Newnham Arts Fayre.
The purchase of The George on behalf of more than 200 shareholders in the community was completed last November, and the campaign group are “excited” to welcome the public along for the first time for the exhibition, prior to their full-time opening in the summer.
‘Evolve’ is an exhibition by a collective of leading artists from the area - Keith Baugh, Carolyn Black, Nichola Goff, Jenny Jop, Andrea McLean, Valerie McLean, Mollie Meager, Peter Randall-Page, Denise Roberts, and David Skaard.
Jenny Jop, the Creative Director of Newnham Arts Fayre, put on their first events last summer, which were “a great celebration of the arts in Newnham”.
The George is co-presenting some of the Newnham Arts Fayre events, details of which can be found on Facebook.
The cafe will be open for the exhibition from Saturday, June 3 until June 18, 10.30am until 4pm.
They will be serving tea, coffee, and cakes between 11am and 3pm.
A spokesperson said: “The Evolve exhibition gives us the perfect opportunity to try out our ethically sourced coffee and for people to have a sneak preview of the inside of the building, which was closed for several years prior to purchase.
“Working with other local businesses and supporting each other is a priority.”
They added: “Recent progress at The George has been rapid.
“Most of the structural works have been done, the biggest thing left to do is to install a lift to make the gallery/events room accessible to all.
“Our amazing volunteer interior designer, Denise Roberts, and an enthusiastic team of community volunteers, have transformed the ground-floor café rooms - we can’t wait to welcome you in!”
For more information about The George and the ‘Evolve’ exhibition, go to www.thegeorgeatnewnham.co.uk.