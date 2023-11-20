LOCALS are being invited to find out more about how a voluntary organisation is helping to make a Forest town more welcoming for residents and visitors alike.
Coleford Welcomes Walkers (CWW) is hosting its Annual General Meeting at Coleford Community Fire Station next Wednesday (November 29), and is encouraging people to go along and find out about its work over the past year as well as its up-and-coming projects.
There will be display stands showcasing the volunteers’ work in 2023, such as the clearing of town centre car parks of mud and leaves and repairs and improvements to several public rights of way around the town.
The AGM will also provide a chance for anyone looking to get involved in the group’s activities to make contact.
The local fire brigade will also be manning a stand at the event, at which people will be able to meet the team and learn more about the work they do in the community.
Members of the public are invited to meet the steering group from 6.30pm, with the formal meeting starting at 7pm.
CWW is also gearing up for its next project on December 3, when volunteers will continue the installation of new fencing on the Milkwall to Coleford cycle path.
The works are part of a collaboration between CWW and the Forest Community Safety Partnership to help make the area safer for women and girls.
A wooden fence and new “defensive” plants are being put in along the path and the overhanging canopy from Old Station Road to the entrance of the track is being cut back by the Forest Council, to ensure a safe sight line.
Anyone who wants to help should meet the group “with gloves, trowels and shovels” at the Clock Tower at 2pm on the day.