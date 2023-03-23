A MULTI award-winning pie maker from the Forest won yet another accolade at this year’s British Pie Awards.
Richard Bodger, head chef at The Farmers Boy Inn in Longhope, has won countless awards for his pies over the years and picked up another at the national competition in Melton Mowbray this month.
It brings Richard’s and The Farmers Boy’s total of British Pie Awards to a staggering 45 over the last decade.
In this year’s competition, Richard was awarded silver in the vegetarian section for a new pie based on a Forest recipe, containing forest wild mushrooms, spinach and ricotta.
Last year, he was asked to make a special pie to be sent to Her Majesty The Queen by the county of Gloucestershire, as per tradition, for her Platinum Jubillee celebrations in June.
There’s a chance that honour may come again this year, with the tradition also being for the county to send a pie upon the coronation of a new monarch.
The British Pie Awards comes at the culmination of British Pie Week, a celebration of the range of pies, modern and historic, to be found across the British Isles.
The event features the best pie makers and restaurants in the country, judged across 23 classes.