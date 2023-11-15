Lord Rowe-Beddoe was a familiar figure in Abergavenny, where he lived for many years, due to his long association with St Mary’s Priory Development Trust where he served as president.
He chaired the Welsh Development Agency from 1993 and was knighted in 2000, and was also known as the first chairman of Wales Millennium Centre and helped guide the theatre through its difficult early years
Cardiff born David Rowe-Beddoe was friends with the King, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, and was educated at Cambridge before taking senior posts at Revlon and Morgan Stanley.
He was chairman of Cardiff Airport and held honorary degrees and fellowships from most Welsh universities.
In 2005, he received the Beacon Prize for Wales for his contribution to the economic and social development of Wales and was created a life peer as Baron Rowe-Beddoe, of Kilgetty in the County of Dyfed in 2006.
The Archbishop of Wales has paid tribute to Lord Rowe-Beddoe who served as Chairman of the Representative Body of the Church in Wales for 10 years, from 2002 until he retired in 2012.
The Archbishop, Andrew John, described him as a man of enormous talent and energy who had a deep Christian faith.
He said, “Lord Rowe-Beddoe served the Church in Wales with distinction, giving his time and support unstintingly.
“Among other things, he led a significant review which put our finances on a firm footing. He was a man of enormous talent and energy and was motivated by his own deep personal faith. We give thanks for his life and for his dedication and support to the Church and we send our sincere condolences to his family. May David rest in peace and rise in glory.”
Paying tribute on X - formerly known as Twitter - Lord Hain called him "a stalwart" and a "champion of Wales and everything Welsh".
Lord Rowe-Beddoe had three daughters with his first wife, and is survived by his second wife, Madeleine.