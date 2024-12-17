A FOREST man who was issued a £12,000 fine after alerting the authorities to stowaways in his lorry when he was coming back from France is still “in limbo” over the charge.
Michael Fletcher, 63, spoke out in October this year and said he was facing debt collectors and was being penalised by Border Force “for doing the right thing”.
Mr Fletcher was about to board the ferry at Calais on September 16 last year when he felt his vehicle move.
He alerted border guards of his suspicions and after a check they found two stowaways in the back of his vehicle.
Mr Fletcher says he was advised by officers that he had done all the necessary checks.
But was shocked to receive a letter from the Border Force in February demanding payment of £12,000 which was reduced when he showed the authorities a checklist.
The issue was raised by the then MP for the Forest, Mark Harper, but the matter stalled after Parliament was dissolved for the General Election.
Mr Fletcher says he still doesn’t know what’s going to happen with the fine and feels he is “in limbo”.
He says he needs the issue resolved so that he can continue working in Europe.
“Nobody’s said anything and I think they want it to go quiet so nobody knows and then come back at me later,” he said.
“Normally, if they had a collection person to collect stuff, they would have been by now.
“They did tell me in Newport that they had handed it to a debt collection company before I spoke out about it.
“If it does get wiped off, I want them to take the mark off my passport and at least give me an apology for messing me about.”
Cllr Robinson said he thought Mr Fletcher’s issue was going to be resolved quickly but new Forest MP Matt Bishop has not taken up the case.
In response, the Labour MP said Cllr Robinson has not engaged with him.
Cllr Robinson said: “I am really disappointed the MP has still not taken a personal interest in trying to resolve it.”
“I had thought it was about to be resolved but low and behold nothing has happened. He continues to be the invisible MP.”
Mr Bishop says his office has contacted Mr Fletcher many times and have written to the Home Office for an update.
The Labour MP also said Cllr Robinson has not engaged with him and his office about the matter at all.
Mr Bishop said: “My office has contacted Mr Fletcher many times to discuss this case.
“I have also written to the Home Office for an update, and this has been communicated to Mr Fletcher.
“Cllr Robinson has not engaged with me or my office about this matter at all,” he said.
“If he would like to hear about what I have been working on since being elected, I would welcome a conversation with him.”
Increased fines, new maximum penalty levels and a new penalty for failing to adequately secure a goods vehicle came into force in 2023
The Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme is designed to target negligence rather than criminality – people who have complied with the actions laid out in the Carriers’ Liability Amendment Regulation 2023 are eligible for a reduced penalty.
A Home Office spokesperson previously said: “We are fully committed to securing the border and cracking down on people smugglers.
“The Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme aims to ensure drivers are taking every reasonable step to deter irregular migration.”
The Home Office has been contacted for further comment.