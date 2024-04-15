Lydney care home, Nodens Manor celebrated its first anniversary with an amazing party for residents this week.
Starting at 11am, the five-hour party featured live entertainment throughout the day, including a special performance by Lydney's renowned musical talent MusiCare and the Forest of Dean Male Choir and refreshments for friends and family.
Home manager Bartosz Turewicz shared “As we celebrate our first year, I look back with gratitude for the experiences shared. Through the challenges and moments of inspiration, I am humbled to have been a part of this remarkable journey and to have contributed to the creation of a vibrant and supportive community at Nodens Manor. The privilege is truly mine, and I am thankful for the opportunities this year has brought us.”
Nestled in the Wye Valley, Nodens Manor is a 66-bed care home, offering luxurious care. Residents enjoy spacious ensuite rooms, personalised care, and a vibrant community filled with activities.