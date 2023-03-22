MORE than 80 “exceptional” young people in Gloucestershire who are due to leave care were celebrated at a special awards ceremony last week.
Lydney’s own Paralympian Andy Lewis was among the special guests at this year’s county council awards night ‘The Exceptionals’, which celebrates the “amazing” achievements of Gloucestershire’s Care Leavers.
The ceremony at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium last Wednesday (March 22) honoured those who have left or are due to leave care across six categories; education; training and employment; sport; personal achievement; creativity and the arts; and being a role model or helping others.
The awards were inspired and organised by the council’s ambassadors for vulnerable children and young people.
The ambassadors are young people with experience of care, personally or as the birth child of a foster family, who work alongside children’s services staff to help make sure that the voice of children in care is heard when the council is planning and delivering services.
Nominations were received from across the council, including social workers and foster carers.
The ceremony was hosted by Ann James, who takes up the role of Director of Children’s Services at Gloucestershire County Council in April.
Ann said: “We have so many talented, hardworking and appreciated young people and it was wonderful to see them receive their awards.
“This evening is our way of saying well done, we are proud of you and most importantly, you should be very proud of yourself.”
Special guests included Andy Lewis, MBE and Paralympian, and Gloucester Rugby’s Jake Polledri, who gave “inspirational” speeches before awarding the young people their certificates, trophies and prizes. Entertainment was also provided by Gloucester Magician Richard Parsons. Award winner Emily Allen said: “Being recognised for my achievements was amazing!
“All too often, care leavers are stigmatised with negative outcomes, so it was brilliant to shine a light on all the amazing things everyone has done.
“For me, receiving the award was a reminder that I still have people cheering me on, whether that’s previous social workers or current ones.
“It was nice to be awarded for doing well, as it can sometimes feel that if you are doing well, you aren’t recognised as much.
“It was lovely to come together and see other young people all doing amazing things!
“I enjoyed seeing so many inspirational people and those who have supported me along the way.
“I invited my previous social worker, Maddy. She’s impacted my life in such a positive way, and I was so happy she could come and watch me receive the award.”
Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for children’s safeguarding and early years at Gloucestershire County Council said: “The Exceptionals evening was a great success and it was wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate their fantastic achievements.
“I would like to congratulate each and every one of our exceptional award winners this year.
‘‘They really are an inspiration.”