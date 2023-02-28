NEW accessible waiting shelters are to be installed at Lydney train station as part of investment from Transport for Wales (TfW).
TfW is replacing 25 old metal and brick shelters across its Wales and Borders network, including Lydney.
Work on the “fully accessible” shelters are due to start soon and will be completed by the spring.
The works are part of general station improvements across the network, and come after a passenger from Pembrokeshire raised the issue of accessibility at his local station.
The work has been carried out with support from Network Rail, who own the majority of stations on the Wales and Borders network.
TfW’s senior project manager Catherine Sweeney said: “We’re committed to improving the passenger experience for people right across the network and we know for many people that starts with the waiting shelter on the platform.
“We had a number of older shelters which had become damaged over time and were not accessible for people with reduced mobility and these were our priority to replace first.
“We work closely with our station adopters, community rail groups and other local stakeholders and we’ve been delighted to hear such positive feedback about the new shelters.”