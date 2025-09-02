The event is a firm favourite on the community calendar, with many residents looking forward to it all year, however it also attracts newbies to the fundraiser. A highlight of the afternoon was the attendance of four generations of one family. Kathleen Coates, 90, her daughter Cherrylynn Ferguson, 67, granddaughter Rebecca Tyson, 38, and great-granddaughter Sophie Tyson, who discovered the event online just the day before and described it as “a wonderful afternoon.”