LYDNEY Town Hall was rocking on Sunday, August 31 as an enthusiastic crowd enjoyed an afternoon of dancing, music and treats - all in aid of Great Oaks Hospice.
The event raised over £1,000 for the hospice, which extended its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, donated, and volunteered, as well as to the Trustees of Lydney Town Hall for their continued support and hospitality.
The event is a firm favourite on the community calendar, with many residents looking forward to it all year, however it also attracts newbies to the fundraiser. A highlight of the afternoon was the attendance of four generations of one family. Kathleen Coates, 90, her daughter Cherrylynn Ferguson, 67, granddaughter Rebecca Tyson, 38, and great-granddaughter Sophie Tyson, who discovered the event online just the day before and described it as “a wonderful afternoon.”
Town Hall filled with dancers and non-dancers alike. As soon as DJ Pete Stead began playing, the dance floor came alive with Jivers, Lindy Hoppers, and Balboa dancers, many dressed in elegant vintage attire.
Organisers gave special thanks to the two groups Jive By The Wye and Monmouth Lindy Hoppers, whose energy and style lit up the floor.
A spokesperson for Great Oaks Hospice said: “It’s always a lovely atmosphere. Lydney Town Hall is a fab venue, perfect for dancing and of course, it’s raising money for the hospice!”
Guests enjoyed homemade cream teas, lovingly prepared by Gill Drew who is renowned for her scones, along with her daughter Julie, and supported by a team of volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everyone was catered for.
Fundraising events such as this raise much-needed money for Great Oaks Hospice which supports over 1000 patients, carers and their families in the local community when they need it the most.
Following this year’s success, the organisers look forward to next year. A Great Oaks Hospice spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who joined us at our Vintage Tea Party at Lydney Town Hall.
“The room was buzzing with energy as dancers filled the floor to fabulous tunes from DJ Pete Stead, while others enjoyed delicious cream teas and browsed our vintage accessories.
Special thanks to our amazing helpers; Gill, Julie, Lorraine, Ali, Myra, Kay and Julie for keeping everyone fed, and to Gill for those gorgeous scones, Myra for the beautiful flowers, Anne for running the raffle, Liam for the bar, Gerry and Gene for setting up and packing down
“Your hard work made this event possible and together, we raised over £1,000 for our wonderful hospice! Same time next year? We think so!”.
Attendees gave their thanks for the day via social media. One resident said: “It was a lovely afternoon and so nice to see everyone enjoying themselves” while another said “It was such a lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”
You can find out more about the fundraiser by visiting Great Oaks Hospice Events on social media, or call 01594 811910 for any other enquiries.
