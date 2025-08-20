GROUNDBREAKING research could benefit newborns in the county, as Gloucestershire Hospitals joins the national ‘Generation Study’.
The research, led by Genomics England and supported by NHS England, is to determine whether offering whole genome sequencing to newborns can identify rare genetic conditions and enable faster access to treatment. The study will recruit up to 100,000 babies across England.
Noel Peter, Director for Research, Innovation and Genomics at Gloucestershire Hospitals, said: "This is a significant step forward in our commitment to research and innovation. By taking part in the Generation Study, we’re helping shape the future of personalised medicine and giving families access to potentially life-changing insights."
Eligible parents will be invited to participate during pregnancy, with information provided throughout.
