Gloucestershire Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to find Robert, a 39-year-old man who was last seen in the Forest of Dean.
Robert was reported missing after being spotted at approximately 9.30pm on Monday (August 11) near Scowles Road, close to Coleford.
Police say Robert has no knowledge of the local area but has links to Chepstow and Somerset.
He is described as being 5ft 11ins in height and of a stocky build with balding, shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen Robert or has any information about his whereabouts to get in touch immediately.
If you have any details, please call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 188 of August 12.
Police say if you can see Robert at the time, call 999.
The search is ongoing and police are keen to ensure Robert’s safe return.
Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.
