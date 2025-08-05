Emergency services attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Coleford Road in Bream on Tuesday morning. No- one was injured in the incident and the road was reopened around 11am.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 8.08am to a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Coleford Road in Bream.”
“We sent one fire engine from Lydney and disconnected the batteries of both vehicles to make the scene safe.”
“The stop message was received at 8.41am.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.