New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dean Forest Cycles at Dean Forest Cycles Ltd, Whitecroft Road, Parkend, Lydney; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: DeeDee's Play Cafe at 3 Vantage Point Business Village, Mitcheldean, Gloucestershire; rated on June 9
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Huang's Takeaway at 41 Park Road, Berry Hill, Coleford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: River Spice at Forge Hammer Inn, Forge Row, Lower Lydbrook, Lydbrook; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Wendy's Fish And Chip Shop at 7 High Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire; rated on June 24