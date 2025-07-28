Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8am July 20 to 4pm July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Bridwood, traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• M50, from 9pm July 25 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm July 28 to 7am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Stratville, multiway traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40, both directions, Higham Rbt to Huntley - 2-way signals for drainage work.
• A449, from 8pm July 29 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 4 to M5, junction 8, diversion for off network event.
• M5, from 9pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12, lane closures for electrical works.
• M48, from 6am August 4 to 3pm August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 9pm August 4 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Sainthill Cottage, traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• M48, from 9am August 6 to 6pm August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam Rbt to Over Rbt - hard shoulder running for electrical works.
• M48, from 6am August 11 to 3pm August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M5, from 9pm August 11 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12 carriageway closure for drainage works. Diversion via A38 and B4008 and A419.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.