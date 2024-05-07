BATHURST open air pool in Lydney is to reopen to the public at noon on, Saturday, May 25, with some great improvements.
The pool officially opened on May 1 this year, but only members of the Bathurst Pool’s Swim Club could attend.
A spokesperson from Bathurst Pool said: “Bathurst Pool opened for the swim club on May 1. We have 350 registered members and on the first day we had 40 people braving the water which registered 10 degrees.
“Our Swim Club is very popular with cold water swimmers and was almost sold out within 14 days of opening. The pool opens to the public on Saturday, May 25 when the entrance fee remains the same as last year, £4 for adults and £2.50 for children. For this fee they can stay for five hours, midday until 5pm.
“Our improvements this year include a baby changing unit, disabled access and two smart pergolas. All we need now is some glorious weather.”
Bathurst Pool provides further information on their website. Those hoping to attend are advised that payment is cash only and there is no pre-booking system, meaning queues are likely.
Hopeful swimmers are also advised to use suncream as there is no shade in the queuing area.
You can call the team on 01594 842625 for more details.