Motorists are being advised to allow extra time to get through the centre of Coleford with roadworks due to begin tomorrow (Monday, July 31).
The work on gas pipes by Wales and West Utilities is expected to last until October. and will involve:
- Four-way traffic lights on the junction of Lords Hill, Gloucester Road, Market Place and Bank Street until August 18.
- A road closure on Lords Hill from the junction of Old Station Way to The Bells Hotel from September 4 – September 22.
- Two-way traffic lights on Coalway Road before and after the road closure on Lords Hill.
Mick Gallavin, who is managing this work, said:
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider Gloucester area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
For more information call 0800 912 2999, free of charge or contact company on Twitter at @WWUtilities or on Facebook at Wales & West Utilities | Newport