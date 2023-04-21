The Agincourt Hall at Bridges Centre came alive with the fabulous sound of Monmouth Male Voice Choir last month, under the leadership of Lewis Hutton with Accompanist David Carr, with support by young and upcoming group, The Isca Singers.
Singing to a sold out audience of 200 guests, the spring concert was a huge success raising £2,000 which has been split equally between Bridges Centre and Velindre Cancer Centre (Cardiff).
Centre Director Aileen Atkinson said “The evening was a musical delight, thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance and we are thrilled to be one of the recipients of this magnificent fundraising effort. We look forward to the choirs return and thank them for their kind generosity”.
One of the choir’s stated aims is to support local and national charities and the popularity of the evening will help ensure a similar concert is held again next year.
Monmouth Male Voice Choir extended their thanks to all those at Bridges Centre and Velindre Hospital for their support and encouragement in making the evening such a success.
The choir was formed in 2012 by a small group of men, led by the actor Aneirin Hughes.
It is now a registered charity and has around 60 members. The choir has achieved a great deal during its short existence. This includes performing at prestigious venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and St David’s Hall, Cardiff. On two occasions the choir has led the community singing at the Principality Stadium, firstly at the Wales v Scotland match in 2016 and then the Wales v Georgia match in 2022.
The Choir holds an annual gala concert in Monmouth and performs at various fund-raising events. It has sung at many private functions such as weddings and has provided a “male voice” sound to film and music recordings.