A 20-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 19-year-old passenger in a crash on the Staunton Road between Monmouth and Coleford.
Jac Walters, 19, from Aberaeron died following collision in a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec car on the A4136 a year ago around noon on November 12, 2023.
Tymon Turner, aged 20, of Princes Avenue, Aberaeron, Ceredigion, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit.
The defendant, who is also charged with possession of cocaine, was bailed to appear at crown court on Friday, November 29.