A 67-YEAR-OLD man needed hospital treatment after a car crashed into a wall on Chepstow’s Hardwick Hill late in a night time accident.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash, and a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Hardwick Hill, Chepstow, at around 9.30pm on Friday 14 February.
"Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and a 67-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The collision involved one car.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500049723.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."