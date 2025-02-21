POLICE arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possessing "a large quantity" of class A drugs and cannabis.
Gwent Police posted on the Monmouthshire officers X page on Thursday, February 20: "CSOs 501 & 504 teamed up with PCs 2496 & 2661 detaining a male suspected of being in possession of drugs in Chepstow.
"Large quantity of Class A drugs located. Cash recovered. Cannabis seized. Twenty seven year old male arrested and later bailed pending further enquiries."
They also posted a photo of the alleged drugs individually wrapped in around 50 packages.
It was not clear from the social media post whether the arrest followed a raid on a property in the town or took place elsewhere.