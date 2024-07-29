A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an alleged altercation in Coleford in the early hours of Monday morning which left a man in a critical condition in hospital
Gloucestershire Police were called to the reported fight on Queensway, in Coleford, at around 1am on Monday in whichn two men and sustained serious injuries.
One of the men, aged in his 40s, was flown by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol while a second man who is in his 50s and from Coleford, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
A cordon remains in place at the scene of the altercation. Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.
Detective Inspector Faye Bennett said: “I would like to ask anyone who has information, no matter how big or small, to please report this to us as it will help the ongoing investigation.
“This could be about what happened or something which took place earlier in the day and may have led up to the altercation between the two men.”
Gloucestershire Police added: "Information can be submitted online quoting incident 13 of 29 July or information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org