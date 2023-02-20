POLICE are appealing for information following reports of a suspected aggravated burglary in Cinderford which left one man injured.
The incident happened shortly after 7pm on Friday (February 17) on Ruspidge Road.
A man discovered two men standing outside his address. On entering the property, he found a further group of three men who then assaulted him.
He attempted to give chase as the men ran off from the address. He was treated at the scene for his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, but who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.
They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage which they believe could be relevant.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police using the link below, quoting incident 404 of February 17: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/