A MILLIONAIRE businesman who illegally built ‘Britain’s best man cave’ could be facing jail again he if hasn’t met a court deadline to empty it of its contents.
Accountant Graham Wildin, 70, was sent to prison for repeatedly refusing to knock down his extension – complete with bowling alley, cinema, casino and bar – which he doesn’t have planning permission for.
He built the 10,000sq ft leisure complex at the back of his Meendhurst Road home in Cinderford – without asking Forest Council planners.
And he was jailed last year for failing to comply with a court order to decommission the building.
Mr Wildin was given 18 weeks from his release to comply with a previous court order to make the giant leisure complex unusable by ‘soft stripping’ the inside – which was was up last Friday (January 27).
It is unclear if any work has been done – although some removals vans were spotted there in recent weeks.
If it is not fully stripped, he may go to prison again.
But officials might delay a decision until Mr Wildin’s appeal against the prison term is heard at the Court of Appeal on March 1.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesman said: “This is an ongoing legal matter and the council will continue to pursue it.”
Mr Wildin was approached for a comment.
Posting online, one local resident said: “How much is this man costing the tax payer?’’
But others had sympathy with him.
One wrote: “Why can’t people just leave him alone?’’