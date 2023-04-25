A LYDNEY man has been charged with burglary after smashing his way into a pharmacy in the town for the second time this year.
Police said that Lloyd’s Pharmacy on Newerne Street was broken into again last Tuesday (April 18), following a similar incident just a few months ago.
A window was smashed and medication was taken from inside, and following CCTV enquiries, Stephen Care-Slade, 39 and of Acorn Drive, was arrested in connection with the incident.
He was charged and pleaded guilty to burglary and breaching a Criminal Bahaviour Order (CBO) the following day (Wednesday, April 18) at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
Care-Slade was issued with the CBO after he was caught breaking into the pharmacy on the night of February 8 this year.
He had also attempted to steal medication during that incident.
Windows at the front of the pharmacy were smashed in both times, and had to be boarded up and the front entrance closed to customers.
"He is due to be sentenced on 10 May."