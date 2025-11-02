A MAN died in an early morning crash near Chepstow that closed the M48 motorway westbound for 18 hours.
Paramedics pronounced the driver of an Audi S1 Quattro dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2.30am on Saturday morning (November 1) near Junction 2 at Newhouse.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said on Saturday: “The collision involved one car – an Audi S1 Quattro – and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Formal identification has not taken place, but the family of the registered owner – a 21-year-old man from Devon – has been informed.
"They will be supported by specially trained officers.
"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500348293..”
