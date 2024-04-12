A MAN has been taken to hospital and a woman arrested following an incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Monmouth’s Somerset Road today.
Paramedics and police rushed to the scene beside the Monmouthshire Housing Association flats around noon, and crash detectives taped off a section of Somerset Road at the Goldwire Lane junction while investigations took place.
Emergency services were also seen treating the man on the ground in the flats car park before being taken to hospital.
The road was closed to traffic from the junction of Wonastow Road until after 4pm.
Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman arguing shortly before the incident happened.
Police confirmed later that a 36-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault (GBH with intent) and was in police custody.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said earlier this afternoon: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Somerset Road, Monmouth, at around 12pm on Friday 12 April.
“Officers are in attendance, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital for treatment. “The incident is ongoing and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Detective Inspector Rhys Potter said later: “Officers will continue to make further enquiries and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.
“If you have any concerns or information, then please do stop and talk with us."
Anyone with information, including dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or direct messaging on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400117795.
Alternatively, you can send a direct message on social media or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.