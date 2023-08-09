A MAN was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a stabbing in Berry Hill yesterday (Wednesday, August 9), with three people having since been arrested.
Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road were closed and scene guards put in place following the incident which is believed to have taken place near The Gamekeepers Inn in Hillcrest Road.
A man in his 20s was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries, police confirmed last night (Wednesday).
One person was arrested yesterday evening and two further arrests were made today (Thursday, August 10), with the police investigation ongoing.
A picture posted by a passer by on social media showed armed officers at the scene following the incident, and a police helicopter was seen circling in the Berry Hill, Coleford and Lydbrook areas into the evening.
Residents are being escorted in and out of Hillcrest Road by police while the investigation continues.
The incident is the second stabbing to have occurred in the Coleford area this summer, following the fatal stabbing of 20 year-old Luke Wasley in Coleford town centre back in June.