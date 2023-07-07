FIRE chiefs have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital last week after around 6,000 pallets and 100 metres of hedgerow caught fire on the edge of the Forest.
Multiple crews from south Herefordshire were called to extinguish a huge blaze, which also caught several trees and effected electricity cables, in Gorsley on Sunday, July 2.
Teams from Ross, Whitchurch, Fownhope, Hereford and Ewyas Harold, as well as appliances from Peterchurch and Ledbury attended the fire at Cothar’s Pitch.
Two ambulances and a paramedic officer also attended, with a man in his 50s being treated for injuries, which were not believed to be serious.
He was then taken to Hereford County Hospital for further treatment.
Crews stayed at the scene throughout the night, and carried out a re-inspection of the site the following morning.
A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews – one each from Ross-on-Wye, Whitchurch, Fownhope, Hereford and Ewyas Harold Fire Stations – plus the water carrier from Peterchurch and the incident command unit from Ledbury were called at 15:59 on 2 July to a fire in the open in Gorsley.
“Around 6,000 wooden pallets and 100m of hedgerow and trees were involved with electricity lines affected by fire.
“The fire was fought using two main jets and two hose reel jets.
“A man in his 50s was handed over to the care of the ambulance service who also attended.
“Relief crews were in attendance through the night with a reinspection taking place at 09:00 in the morning when the area was checked using a thermal imaging camera. The incident was marked as closed at 09:58 on 3 July.”