A spokesperson for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service crews – one each from Ross-on-Wye, Whitchurch, Fownhope, Hereford and Ewyas Harold Fire Stations – plus the water carrier from Peterchurch and the incident command unit from Ledbury were called at 15:59 on 2 July to a fire in the open in Gorsley.