A MAN was found to be looking after a huge cannabis farm with a crop worth more than £180,000 when police raided a five-storey disused town centre shop.
Artan Dedia, 36, pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis at the former TUI premises beside WH Smith on Chepstow High Street when he appeared at Merthyr Crown Court and was jailed for 12 months.
The hearing on Wednesday, January 22, was told that Gwent Police officers seized 652 cannabis plants, valued at £182,560, after an early morning raid on the building on Monday, November 4.
During the warrant, officers discovered the large-scale cannabis factory was spread across eight rooms and five floors, including the attic, and dismantled hydroponic equipment used to grow the class B drug.
PC Hywel Evans, the officer in the case and Chepstow neighbourhood ward manager, said: “We supported Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) for southern Wales, in carrying out this enforcement work as part of Operation Altar, which tackles the supply of illegal drugs.
“We identified this disused building in Chepstow as a suspected cannabis farm after receiving reports of suspicious activity from residents; and have now brought Dedia to justice.
“Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps disrupt these illegal operations, which are often linked to sophisticated organised crime groups.
“Our work stops the onward sale into our communities and prevents the profits from going on to fund other forms of crime.
“We encourage anyone with concerns about illegal drugs in their area to get in touch, so that we can take action.
