A MAN wanted for alleged drug dealing has been re-arrested following a 30-minute car chase.
Witnesses in Rogiet Road, Caldicot, said a car suffered blown out tyres before police headed into neighbouring fields with sniffer dogs .
Gwent Police appealed last week to find a 27-year-old man last seen at 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 26, outside Cwmbran’s Grange Hospital, “where he had been taken following his arrest on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs”.
"He left the hospital car park after being picked up by someone in a black Vauxhall Insignia," said a spokesperson.
"Four women, aged 28, 31, 41 and 58, were later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender."
Police confirmed on Wednesday (April 2) that he had been re-arrested after a chase that day, near Cherry Tree Homes.