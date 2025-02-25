POLICE want to speak to a man seen walking a dog in Ross-on-Wye around the time a woman was bitten nearby.
West Mercia Police released a photo of the man walking a dog, and a force spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to this man following a dog attack in Ross on Thursday, January 30.
"The incident happened around 4.15pm near Mount Pleasant when a woman was bitten by a dog.
"Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as it’s thought he was walking his dog in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.
"If you know who this man is or have information that would help identify him, please contact Police Constable Thea Martindale by emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22/10542/25
"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
"It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."