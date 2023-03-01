STAFF at a Forest playgroup were “over the moon” after being given an overall rating of ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted recently.
Yorkley Playgroup, which is based at the primary school but run independently, secured top marks in all areas during their latest inspection by the education watchdog on January 26.
The playgroup, which teaches children aged between two and four, has gone from strength to strength in recent years, having progressed from an overall ‘Inadequate’ in 2014 to ‘Good’ in 2015 and 2017.
But this year’s ‘Outstanding’ report marks another step up for the playgroup, highlighting the hard work of “inspirational” manager Sophie Thorne and her team to deliver the best possible experience for the children.
Sophie took over the playgroup together with Amanda Mason back in November 2016, when it was run with limited opening hours.
Since then, the playgroup has expanded “hugely”, now opening full time with a larger group of children and running a ‘Baby and Toddler’ group at the local community centre on Friday mornings.
The report reads: “Children thoroughly enjoy their time at the playgroup. Staff plan challenging and exciting activities that motivate and engage children superbly.”
It adds the children are taught about the importance of healthy lifestyles and are given “excellent opportunities to learn about their community, themselves and others.”
The inspector also praised the commitment of staff to planning the curriculum to prepare children for the future; building strong relationships with children and parents; and providing clear messages for the children about what they need to do and when.
Manager Sophie Thorne said: “We are all over the moon at outstanding report from Ofsted, it was lovely to be recognised for the journey the playgroup has come on in the last few years.
“I am beyond proud of all the team and the hard work they do.”