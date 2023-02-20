TRANSPORT Secretary and Forest MP Mark Harper last week signed off an extension to the scheme which has seen single bus fares across England capped at £2.
The scheme has been extended to allow operators to offer reduced fares for passengers outside of London in order to protect local routes amid the cost of living crisis.
Mr Harper confirmed on Friday (February 17) that £80 million will be invested in England from April 1 and June 30 to protect services, and that £75 million will be provided to allow operators to cap single fare prices unitl the end of June.
It means passengers will continue to potentially save around a third on fares, with the average single costing £2.80.
The Department for Transport (DfT) says the existing £60 million investment in the scheme “has already shown early signs” of increased bus use following a slump during the pandemic.
Mr Harper commented: “Travelling by bus remains the most popular option for commuters and families across the country, but the sector is still trying to recover after the end of the pandemic.
“We’re providing £155 million to help passengers save money on fares, get more people on the bus and protect vital bus routes – helping with the cost of living and enabling people to get where they need to in an affordable and convenient way.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I want to make bus travel affordable for all, that’s why we’re continuing to cap fares at £2 and protecting local routes, ensuring we have a modern and efficient network that’s accessible for everyone.
“Getting more people onto reliable and affordable buses will strengthen communities and help grow the economy – connecting people to jobs, driving pensioners to see friends and family, and helping people attend medical appointments or access education.
“I’m determined to ensure that no matter where you live, you have the same opportunities to get around easily and can feel pride in your local area – which is why protecting our local busservices is so important.”
The operators which are continuing the £2 cap will be confirmed “in due course".