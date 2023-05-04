A £6,000 riverside artwork mocked for looking like a ‘baked potato wrapped in silver foil’ has led to the sweet taste of success for local traders.
The rumpus over the silver-coloured sculpture installed at the start of the Wales Coast Walk in Chepstow to mark the path’s 10th anniversary has seen local businesses spot a golden opportunity to cash in.
As word spreads of the ‘pebble’ installation and people flock in to see what the fuss is all about, town craft shop Pig and Pip quickly saw an opening to sell potato-themed souvenirs.
And sweet shop Château Bonbon soon followed, doing pic ’n’ mix silver-foil wrapped packages shaped like the artwork.
Château Bonbon’s Wendy Taylor posted a pic of their wrapped sweet treat saying: “New at the Château - the Chepstow Pic ’n’ Mix Potato!
“Tastes better than the real thing and at just £1 it’s much cheaper!”
The Chepstow Craft Collective based at Pig and Pip also posted: “Potato Mania! Our range of potato merch continues to grow. We’ve just taken delivery of a batch of postcards and our best selling magnets… (plus) mugs, coasters, potato worry drops… More coming soon… Pick up a slice of memorabilia today.”
The artwork by nationally acclaimed metal and stone sculptor Michael Johnson sits within a circular plinth designed to mirror the existing circular mosaic from local ceramicist Ned Heywood within an arc of stone monoliths.
Some comments about the artwork have been less than flattering though, suggesting it’s ‘half-baked’, and bankside but no Banksy.
One poster even said that all it needed to complete the scene was baked beans!
Made from Corten and stainless steel, it was unveiled last month at the start of the 870-mile long coastal path at a ceremony attended by TV naturalist Iolo Williams and former National Poet of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn.
And while other places boast their Gherkins, Shards and Golden Jobbies, the new artwork which cost Monmouthshire Council £6,000 hasn’t floated everyone’s boat.
One poster said: “Took a 20mph trip today to the mediocre baked potato to see where the raise in my council tax is going. I’m waiting for someone to smother it in baked beans.”
A woman added: ““Why is there a giant baked potato on the river bank? What has that got to do with Chepstow or the coast path? Embarrassing.”
Another added: “This “artwork” makes Chepstow look silly and adds nothing to the natural beauty of the riverbank. Why was it commissioned in the first place and for what purpose?”
The 10th annversary launch was also attended by representatives of Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales.
TV star Iolo unveiled a new sound box near Chepstow Bridge describing the varieties of wildlife that can be encountered on the Wales Coast Path, while former National poet Ifor provided his poem Bendith Llwybr yr Arfordir (Wales Coast Path Blessing) for the audio presentation.