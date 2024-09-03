It was all set for a new season last Monday as players from the Forest of Dean Chess Club checked in for their Annual General Meeting.
Chairman Clint Mann reported on a season of success tinged with some sadness and disappointments. In Division 3 of the North Glos. Chess League the Club achieved a creditable 4th place out of the eight teams that took part. More disappointing was a failure to progress in the Peter Harrison Cup and the Summer League, and all were sad to mourn the passing of Tim Bateman, one of the club’s long-standing and enthusiastic members. Secretary Ian Webster reported on a relatively healthy membership, expressing a hope that the new season and a growing presence on social media might attract new members.
Treasurer Tony Norris was able to report a healthy bank balance and the Internal Tournaments Organiser reported the results of the Portman Cup and Summer Lightning competitions. Both were won by Simon Gathern but in his absence trophies were presented in proxy to William Sanders, who had finished runner-up in both events.
The Forest of Dean Chess Club meets every Monday evening at The Lamb Inn, Mitcheldean with meetings commencing at 7pm. Membership fees are just £10 for the whole year for adults and free to juniors aged under 18 who register as members of the English Chess Federation. All are welcome to come along with no obligation; members can play friendly chess, receive personalised training and also compete in internal and North Glos. League tournaments. For further details visit the club’s website (www.forestofdeanchess.co.uk) or contact club Chairman Clint Mann by e mail at [email protected]
It’s your move!