Chairman Clint Mann reported on a season of success tinged with some sadness and disappointments. In Division 3 of the North Glos. Chess League the Club achieved a creditable 4th place out of the eight teams that took part. More disappointing was a failure to progress in the Peter Harrison Cup and the Summer League, and all were sad to mourn the passing of Tim Bateman, one of the club’s long-standing and enthusiastic members. Secretary Ian Webster reported on a relatively healthy membership, expressing a hope that the new season and a growing presence on social media might attract new members.