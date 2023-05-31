Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Cllr Louis Stark, invites you to 'Soak the Stark', a charity event where the townsfolk can purchase a wet sponge and aim for the Mayor himself in a specially crafted pillory. The fun-filled event is scheduled for Saturday, 10th June at the iconic Market House, and promises to add a splash of excitement to your weekend plans.
Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting EnviroAbility, the Mayor's chosen Charity of the Year, which offers work opportunities and experiences to disadvantaged groups in the town. A £2 donation will secure your sponge, while £5 will offer you a trio of sponges to hurl in the Mayor's direction.
Cllr Stark, despite being in the line of fire, maintains a good sense of humour, urging residents to join in: “Please do come along and support this fundraising initiative for EnviroAbility, while having a bit of fun. Although I am not sure it will be as much fun for myself and fellow Councillors.”
Expect to see other Town Councillors join the mayor in the pillory, bracing themselves for a thorough soaking. The charitable dunking will commence at 11am and will run until 2pm.
EnviroAbility's work is invaluable, fostering a sense of understanding and value in those they support. They help individuals realise their abilities, find their strengths, and cultivate their roles or projects.
The Mayor extended his heartfelt thanks to Walford Timber for generously donating the wood for the pillory, which has been skilfully constructed by the Town Council's Amenities team. Additional gratitude goes to Morrisons Ross-on-Wye for their contribution of buckets and sponges, and the Town Council staff for their dedication in organising this novel event.
So grab your sponges, folks, and get ready to 'Soak the Stark'!