GROUNDWORKS have started on Howle Hill to create a memorial garden based around the cross bearing the names of the servicemen who fought in the two World Wars.
Residents and passers-by will see a lot of activity on the site during October, bringing Made in Ross' Louise Pilditch's artists impression into a reality.
Terry Griffiths, the parish lengthman, has been contracted by Walford Parish Council to prepare the groundworks and will be installing the benches that were refurbished by Ross Men's Shed.
His team will also be putting up a chain link fence to separate garden from the hardstanding for people to park their vehicles on.
"It’s exciting to see something happening," exclaimed a local resident (who did not want to be named).
"We are looking forward to seeing the garden finished. It's been a long time coming because the project was started by my elderly neighbours in 2017."
The village of Howle Hill no longer has a pub, post office or a church. It is anticipated that the memorial garden will provide a much-needed meeting space for residents to hold social gatherings.
However it might take time for the war memorial itself to be moved as planning permission to relocate the listed monument has been applied for but the process is not quick, so that it can take centre stage in the new garden, which will be maintained by local residents.